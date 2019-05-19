NoLimitCoin (NLC2) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,804.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $11,804.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00062771 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000488 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 210,579,260 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

