Noah (NOAH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Noah from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.17 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.72.

Noah stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Noah has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $119.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noah will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Noah by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Noah by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Noah by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

