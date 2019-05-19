Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,103,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,473,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $754,517,000 after purchasing an additional 382,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,178,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $603,564,000 after purchasing an additional 844,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,279,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $419,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,760 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11,078.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,222,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $121.88 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.37 and a fifty-two week high of $142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.17). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.20%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on Universal Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

