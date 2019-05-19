Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,040 Shares of Kellogg (K)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Kellogg by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kellogg by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,699,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,499,000 after buying an additional 280,644 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 146,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $5,784,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,977,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $57.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56. Kellogg has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.98.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,040 Shares of Kellogg (K)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/nissay-asset-management-corp-japan-adv-acquires-1040-shares-of-kellogg-k.html.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.