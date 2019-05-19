New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.65 Million Holdings in International Paper Co (IP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $27,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Man Group plc increased its holdings in International Paper by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,950,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,109,000 after purchasing an additional 284,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,253,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,091,000 after purchasing an additional 101,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in International Paper by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $234,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 9,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $433,281.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,687. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Paper to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

