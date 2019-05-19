New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $24.08 Million Holdings in Fastenal (FAST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $24,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,163.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $71.88.

Shares of Fastenal are set to split on Wednesday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 18th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 21st.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $65.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

In related news, insider Leland J. Hein sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $1,420,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,907.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terry Modock Owen sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $132,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,375 shares in the company, valued at $379,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,970 shares of company stock worth $12,905,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

