New Relic (NEWR) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $124.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on New Relic to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.42.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. New Relic has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $114.78.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.19 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $1,484,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $377,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,438. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in New Relic by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,501,000 after acquiring an additional 182,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,552,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,950,000 after acquiring an additional 468,506 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

