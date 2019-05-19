Navient Corp (NAVI) Stake Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Navient were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Signition LP grew its holdings in Navient by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Signition LP now owns 11,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Navient by 781.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 907,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804,586 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $122,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $13.45 on Friday. Navient Corp has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 12.43.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.67 million. Navient had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Navient Corp (NAVI) Stake Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/navient-corp-navi-stake-lessened-by-zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank.html.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.