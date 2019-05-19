NavCoin Price Hits $0.23 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and $1.81 million worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, Poloniex, Binance and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded up 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011395 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006341 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00108716 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 65,119,534 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, cfinex, Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

