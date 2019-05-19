NavCoin Price Hits $0.23 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and $1.81 million worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, Poloniex, Binance and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded up 27% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012612 BTC.
- Stratis (STRAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011395 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004929 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002341 BTC.
- Kore (KORE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006341 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009154 BTC.
- Elite (1337) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00108716 BTC.
- BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Vsync (VSX) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.
NavCoin Coin Profile
Buying and Selling NavCoin
NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, cfinex, Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.