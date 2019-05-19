Mosaic Capital (M) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Mosaic Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Mosaic Capital alerts:

Mosaic Capital stock opened at C$6.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 million and a PE ratio of 6.55. Mosaic Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$3.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.37.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic Capital will post 0.340000015866667 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mosaic Capital

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.