MorphoSys (MOR) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.78 ($117.18).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €93.25 ($108.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.75. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a 12-month high of €124.90 ($145.23).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

