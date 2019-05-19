Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Charah Solutions (CHRA) a $7.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.13.

CHRA stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.75 million and a P/E ratio of 5.04.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $163.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Analysts predict that Charah Solutions will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 180.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 18.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

