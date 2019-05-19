Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,130 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,549 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Nike by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $84.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. Nike’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,504 shares of company stock worth $14,320,816 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Rowe upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

