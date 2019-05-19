Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.55. Monster Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.49 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 26.61%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. ValuEngine raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.03.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,559,263.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,548.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $748,463.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,356 shares of company stock worth $29,678,733 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,978,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,391,000 after acquiring an additional 861,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $209,565,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.63. 1,892,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,324. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

