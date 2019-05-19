Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.3% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 134,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 202,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 107,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.42.

DIS opened at $135.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $98.81 and a 52-week high of $142.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $5,022,700. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/moneta-group-investment-advisors-llc-increases-holdings-in-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.