Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $208.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $224.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.84.
NASDAQ AMGN opened at $169.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $210.19.
In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total value of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,580 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Amgen by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
