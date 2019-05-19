Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $208.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $224.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.84.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $169.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total value of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,580 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Amgen by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.