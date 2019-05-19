Mistras Group (MG) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Mistras Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $393.88 million, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $176.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,129.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $371,300 over the last three months. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 65.1% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,987,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 783,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,495,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,416,000 after acquiring an additional 48,577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,495,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,416,000 after acquiring an additional 48,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,364,000 after buying an additional 82,663 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.