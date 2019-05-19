Mirati Therapeutics’ (MRTX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“. We reiterate our Neutral rating and 12-month price target of $66 on MRTX. This evening, ASCO abstracts for oral and poster presentations were published online that included Amgen’s (N, covered by A. Young) first clinical data from its KRASi AMG510, which is a potential read to Mirati’s MRTX849. Overall, early AMG510 data seem to be still preliminary, and full data at ASCO (6/3) will remain a key investor focus to assess single-agent vs. combo strategy, in our view. We have provided more detailed color on pgs. 2-5. Amgen’s KRASi AMG510 early data in abstract still preliminary. In the dose- escalation stage, AMG510 reported 1 confirmed PR (11% ORR) from 9 evaluable patients (of total 22 pts.).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRTX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $73.91 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $29,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $220,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,321,171 shares of company stock worth $95,280,378 in the last ninety days. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

