Mirati Therapeutics’ (MRTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.08.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 686,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $50,137,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $376,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,321,171 shares of company stock valued at $95,280,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,431,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,443,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,644,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,606,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.