Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,844 Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,844 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $225.62 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.22, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 42,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $10,574,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,347,761.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $237,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,553,058.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,844 shares of company stock valued at $58,586,545 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

