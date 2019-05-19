Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 50,700,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $995,241,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,520,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,935,000 after buying an additional 1,124,564 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,846,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,033,000 after buying an additional 1,015,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,631,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,808,000 after buying an additional 335,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.51 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in KKR & Co Inc (KKR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/miracle-mile-advisors-llc-buys-new-stake-in-kkr-co-inc-kkr.html.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.