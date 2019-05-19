Millennium Management LLC Sells 20,394 Shares of One Stop Systems Inc (OSS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in One Stop Systems were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Noble Financial began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. One Stop Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that One Stop Systems Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

