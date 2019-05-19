Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 356,871 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URG. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 30,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 547,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 413,167 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 851.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,929,171 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million.

Ur-Energy Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

