Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPF. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $656,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of HPF opened at $22.24 on Friday. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $22.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $765,000 Position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (HPF)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/mid-atlantic-financial-management-inc-adv-has-765000-position-in-john-hancock-pref-income-fund-ii-hpf.html.

About John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.