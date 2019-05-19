Michael R. Battaglioli Sells 10,468 Shares of Cerner Co. (CERN) Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $723,234.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,226 shares in the company, valued at $568,334.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $69.65.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Michael R. Battaglioli Sells 10,468 Shares of Cerner Co. (CERN) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/michael-r-battaglioli-sells-10468-shares-of-cerner-co-cern-stock.html.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.