Metso Oyj (MXCYY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metso is a globally-leading supplier of processes, machinery and systems for the pulp and paper industry and a foremost expert in the key technologies of this sector. The Corporation is also a strong supplier in automation and flow control solutions, and one of the world’s leading suppliers of rock and mineral processing systems. The main customer sectors are the pulp and paper industry, construction and civil engineering, mining and the energy industry. “

MXCYY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Metso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Metso Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Metso Oyj stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. Metso Oyj has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $9.73.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $949.39 million during the quarter. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 19.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metso Oyj will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Metso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

