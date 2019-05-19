Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Stake Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 77,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $1,651,792.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,440.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 18,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $483,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,318 shares of company stock worth $4,354,436. 7.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CASH opened at $26.29 on Friday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $176.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

