Merck KGaA (MRK) PT Set at €110.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on May 19th, 2019 // Comments off

Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRK. Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €101.35 ($117.85).

Shares of MRK opened at €91.62 ($106.53) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.