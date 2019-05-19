Merck KGaA (MRK) PT Set at €110.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRK. Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €101.35 ($117.85).

Shares of MRK opened at €91.62 ($106.53) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

