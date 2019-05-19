MCO (MCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.30 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. MCO has a market capitalization of $69.30 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can currently be bought for $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Gate.io, BigONE and Bithumb. In the last seven days, MCO has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.96 or 0.08470448 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00034102 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011379 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About MCO

MCO is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official website for MCO is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Liqui, OKEx, EXX, LATOKEN, Binance, Bittrex, DDEX, Huobi, Cobinhood, YoBit, Coinrail, Upbit, Livecoin, Bithumb, Bit-Z, Coinnest, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, ABCC and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

