Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAXR. TD Securities dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.88.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 69.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, insider Mike Greenley acquired 10,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $56,039.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Cyprus acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 56,015 shares of company stock valued at $286,907. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 965.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

