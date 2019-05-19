MassGrid (MGD) Market Cap Achieves $6.00 Million

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00001029 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. MassGrid has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $188.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MassGrid has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,987.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.55 or 0.03215556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.47 or 0.05257575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.01188442 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.01090764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00096336 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00956104 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00278928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00022665 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MGD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 134,272,808 coins and its circulating supply is 73,090,307 coins. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid . The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

