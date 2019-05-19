Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 187,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

