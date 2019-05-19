Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 191.8% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 472.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $292,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,400.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $125,994.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,464. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $217.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $232.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $938.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.73%.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $211.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $198.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/martin-marietta-materials-inc-mlm-shares-bought-by-janus-henderson-group-plc.html.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.