Marston’s (MARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MARS. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Marston’s to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marston’s from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 123 ($1.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 112.43 ($1.47).

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.53 million and a PE ratio of 9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 89.20 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 109.30 ($1.43).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marston’s’s payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

