Marston’s (MARS) PT Raised to GBX 127

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 123 ($1.61) to GBX 127 ($1.66) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MARS. Peel Hunt downgraded Marston’s to an add rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, January 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 112.43 ($1.47).

LON MARS opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Wednesday. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 89.20 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 109.30 ($1.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $689.53 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. Marston’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

