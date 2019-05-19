Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,524,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.27 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 118.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

