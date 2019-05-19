MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $41.70.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 440.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.