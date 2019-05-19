Magnet (MAG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $301.00

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded up 80.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. Magnet has a market capitalization of $344,028.00 and approximately $301.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Magnet has traded 101.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Magnet Profile

Magnet (MAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 40,542,939 coins and its circulating supply is 40,292,939 coins. The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io . The official website for Magnet is magnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Magnet

Magnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

