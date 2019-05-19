Macy’s (M) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Macy’s have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure in spite of the company’s better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2019 bottom-line results, positive comps and double-digit growth in the digital business. Certainly, year-over-year decline in both net sales and earnings did raise a concern but what really hurt was management’s commentary on ongoing trade war between the United States and China. Macy’s informed that the latest tariff increase will hurt its furniture business to an extent. Nonetheless, it remains optimistic to mitigate the impact of same. However, it added that any further imposition of tariffs will impact both its private and national brands. The company has still not factored in this to its fiscal 2019 guidance, which it has kept intact. We believe that if situation worsens, this could impact the company’s performance going forward.”

Get Macy's alerts:

M has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Macy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Desjardins reiterated an average rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.10.

NYSE:M opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.41. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other Macy’s news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,289.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce M. Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,647 shares in the company, valued at $331,622.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,921 shares of company stock worth $421,238. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2,958.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,681,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,462,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $86,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $96,799,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2,206.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,070,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,793,000 after buying an additional 2,937,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,205,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,675,000 after buying an additional 2,133,597 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.