Luminex (LMNX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.81 million, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.75. Luminex has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Luminex by 31.7% during the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Luminex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Luminex by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 64,356 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Luminex by 21.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Luminex by 5.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

