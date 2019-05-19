LSV Asset Management Purchases 371,247 Shares of Jabil Inc (JBL)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,537,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,247 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $173,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $1,651,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $203,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Jabil by 2.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 278,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Jabil by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Jabil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Jabil from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

NYSE:JBL opened at $27.62 on Friday. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Jabil had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 5,888 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,527,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,888 shares of company stock worth $1,607,030 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

