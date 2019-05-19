LSV Asset Management Has $589.98 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,737,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,642 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $589,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $159.24 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.29 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/lsv-asset-management-has-589-98-million-stake-in-cummins-inc-cmi.html.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.