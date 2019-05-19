Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.B) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) shares rose 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.59. Approximately 1,838,634 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 591,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.
LGF.B has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.71.
About Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B)
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
