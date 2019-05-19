Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

LINC stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 678,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,453,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 274,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

