LIFE (LIFE) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. LIFE has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $23,347.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00367920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00810680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00145942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004850 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

