Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane Buys 5,000 Shares

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LAZY remained flat at $$5.64 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,675. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

LAZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price target on Lazydays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in Lazydays by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 434,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

