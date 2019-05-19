Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Las Vegas Sands have outperformed the industry so far this year. Increased revenues at casino, rooms and mall drove the company’s top line in first-quarter 2019. It generated solid revenues from Macao operations as well. In the next couple of years, the company is likely to spend $2 billion in Macao. To strengthen the resort portfolio, Las Vegas Sands is focusing on expanding the Four Seasons Tower Suites Macao, St. Regis Tower Suites Macao and the Londoner Macao. Planned investment in new capital projects in Macao and higher revenues from The Parisian Macao are also likely to drive growth. Las Vegas Sands’ consistent focus on a convention-based Integrated Resort business model is an added positive. Nevertheless, high debt and competition are worrisome. Estimates for the current year have witnessed upward revisions in the past 30 days.”

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,852,221 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,088,272,000 after buying an additional 334,937 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,405,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $281,371,000 after buying an additional 959,544 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,204,367 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $317,258,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.