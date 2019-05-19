Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 35,969.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,760,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,652,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,393 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,921.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,848,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $215,477,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,255,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.78.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $194.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $209.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 23% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $450,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 9,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,697,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,290. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

