L Brands (LB) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on L Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut L Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $41.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 73.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in L Brands by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in L Brands by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.