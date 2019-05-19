Kirkland’s (KIRK) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $6.50 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kirkland’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.86. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $13.48.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kirkland’s will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kirkland’s by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in Kirkland’s by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kirkland’s by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Kirkland’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

